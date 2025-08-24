Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI has open-sourced its Grok 2.5 model. The move is seen as a step towards more transparency and wider access to AI tools. Grok 2.5 is one of xAI’s leading AI models, which played a key role in shaping the company’s AI developments. Earlier, xAI had made its Grok 1 model open-sourced last year. Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 24, 2025, and the post read, "The xAI Grok 2.5 model, which was our best model last year, is now open source. Grok 3 will be made open source in about 6 months." xAI Hiring Alert: Elon Musk-Run AI Firm Hiring for Infrastructure Engineering, Traffic for Supercomputing Team; Check Salary Package and Other Details.

xAI Grok 2.5 Model Is Now Open Source, Grok 3 Will Be Open Source in About 6 Months

