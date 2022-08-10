A former Twitter employee was found guilty of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia, said reports on Tuesday, August 9. Ahmad Abouammo, a US citizen, was also convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, falsifying records, and money laundering.

Former Twitter employee found guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia https://t.co/IqJCVdBBwH by @tayhatmaker — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)