Gears of War: Reloaded will be launched on August 26, 2025. It will be available on several platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam. Gears of War: Reloaded will feature a two-player co-op mode for its campaign and will support multiplayer matches with up to eight players. Players can expect to get smooth performance with 60 FPS in the Campaign mode and up to 120 FPS in Multiplayer mode. It will support HDR, Dolby Vision, and 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos visuals and audio. The Gears of War: Reloaded price will be USD 39.99 upon its launch. Players who bought the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before 16:00 UTC on May 5, 2025, will receive Gears of War: Reloaded as a free upgrade. Ghost of Yotei Launch on PS5 on October 2, 2025, Pre-Orders Goes Live; Check Details.

Gears of War: Reloaded Launch Date Announced

The original @GearsofWar returns. Gears of War: Reloaded drops August 26 in @XboxGamePass With Xbox Play Anywhere, relive the fight across Xbox Consoles, Xbox PC, or stream it with Cloud Gaming in Game Pass—wherever you play, Delta Squad is back. See more: https://t.co/qc2pzpQgQS pic.twitter.com/YCQA3sSgOg — Xbox (@Xbox) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)