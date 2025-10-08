PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for October has been revealed. Starting from October 7, 2025, members will get access to three popular titles. It includes Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon. These games will be available to download and play till November 3, 2025. The games cover a mix of genres for players to enjoy. Alan Wake 2 brings intense horror gameplay, Goat Simulator 3 adds adventure gameplay, and Cocoon offers a unique puzzle-solving experience. Alan Wake 2 will be available for PS5 users, while Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon will be accessible on PS4 and PS5 consoles. PGS 9: PUBG Global Series Will Start From October 13; Check Prize Pool and Other Details.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2025

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October: Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon - all playable from today 😎 pic.twitter.com/dwIujVp9iw — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PlayStation Asia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)