NBA 2K26 is now available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) in India. The game starts at a price of INR 3,349, and its Superstar Edition is priced at INR 5,024. The latest edition of the basketball game brings a major update by allowing NBA and WNBA players to come together for the first time in the MyTEAM mode. Gamers can expect a more realistic and exciting gaming experience with support for vibration function and trigger effects on the PS5 controller. In a blog post, PlayStation said, "NBA 2K26 delivers improved player fidelity, enhanced arena visuals, heightened atmospheres, more authentic player interactions, high-intensity late-game commentary and much more." Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Smartphones From Vivo X300 Series Launched in China.

NBA 2K26 Now Available on PS5

Here, the game never stops. And neither do Paige Bueckers, Tyrese Haliburton or Tyrese Maxey. Game On…and on and on. NBA 2K26 🏀 is available now on PS5: https://t.co/4wmBx3OoDn#PlayStationIndia #HandsOnPS5 #NBA2K26 #PS5Games pic.twitter.com/dVJ6GzVz0g — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) October 12, 2025

