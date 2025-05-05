Ghost of Yotei will launch on PlayStation 5 (PS5) on October 2, 2025. Ghost of Yotei pre orders have already started from May 2, 2025. Gamers who place a pre-order for Ghost of Yotei on the PlayStation Store will get access to exclusive avatars. They can pick from various versions of the game, including the Collector’s Edition. The Standard Edition is available for USD 69.99 at physical retailers and online. For USD 79.99, players can also pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Ghost of Yōtei comes with a digital copy of the game along with additional in-game rewards. GTA 6 Delayed Till May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games Apologises for Delay and Acknowledges Excitement Around Grand Theft Auto 6, Says Game Will Surpass Expectations.

Ghost of Yotei Pre-Orders Now Live

In Ghost of Yōtei, Atsu hunts down a gang of outlaws who took everything from her, using a host of new weapons and skills. Full details: https://t.co/xtZSGkLr21 Pre-orders are now live. pic.twitter.com/KcmDusJf82 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)