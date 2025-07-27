Google has introduced Opal, which is now available in the US as a public beta. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tech giant announced the introduction of Google Opal. Google Labs said, "new way to help you build and share AI mini-apps by linking together prompts, models, and tools, all while using simple, natural language (without a single line of code)." Google said, "Though Opal is an experiment, it’s packed with powerful features designed to make your ideas a reality." When creating software, a workflow refers to the step-by-step actions a user follows to reach a particular outcome. Opal simplifies this process by allowing users to design and visualise workflows using prompts, AI model calls, and integrated tools. Google said, "Opal translates your instructions into a visual workflow, giving you fine-grained control without ever needing to see a line of code." Once complete, the app can be shared with others to use with their own Google accounts. Perplexity Comet AI Browser Invite-Only Access Expands, CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Another Fresh Batch of Invites Were Sent Out.

Google Opal

🚨 NEW LABS EXPERIMENT 🚨 Introducing Opal, our new way to help you build and share AI mini-apps by linking together prompts, models, and tools— all while using simple, natural language (without a single line of code 🤯) Now available in US-only public beta! Learn more ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/9Csk1EruJu — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) July 24, 2025

