Google has announced its partnership with "Primordial Soup Labs", a new venture by one of the most renowned Hollywood directors, Darren Aronofsky. Google said that the partnership would redefine the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking and "put artists in control and technological innovation". Darren Aronofsky is known for Oscar-winning movies like The Whale 2022, Black Swan. Google announced, "The first film explores how emotional live-action performance integrates with Veo-generated video." Starbase Texas City: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Officially Incorporates Separate Town for Its Employees and Operations in Cameron County.

Google Partnered With Darren Aronofsky's "Primordial Soup Labs" for AI Filmmaking

We’re teaming up with @PrimordialSoup_, a new venture by visionary director @DarrenAronofsky, to redefine AI’s role in filmmaking and put artists in control of technological innovation. The first film explores how emotional live-action performance integrates with Veo-generated… pic.twitter.com/IjWTOuUdvb — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) May 20, 2025

