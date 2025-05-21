Elon Musk's Starbase is officially incorporated as a separate town in Texas, United States. Starbase is a city (community) in South Texas that will focus on SpaceX operations and its employees. Starbase aims to become the best city in the SpaceX community with the help of local governance. Starbase is SpaceX's own town, which would include most of the employees as residents. Starbase is established in a remote area in Cameron County, near Boca China site for SpaceX launches. It is close to the Gulf Coast to US-Mexico border. MR Srinivasan Dies: Pioneer of India’s Nuclear Energy Programme Passes Away at 95 in Udhagamandalam.

SpaceX's Starbase Officially Incorporated in Texas

It’s official: Starbase is now an incorporated city in Texas. With local governance in place, we are excited to continue building the best city for our community. — StarbaseTX (@StarbaseTX) May 20, 2025

