A report claimed that Pixel devices will receive a new update in November, including three main features. It said that the upcoming Google Pixel update will offer Pixel Theme Packs, Pixel Studio animations (limited to Pixel 9 and newer models), and Pixel VIP notifications. The unofficial Pixel UI by Google (@pixeluibygoogle) account stated that the devices will receive the update next month as part of the Feature Drop. Elon Musk’s X To Display ‘Country’ or ‘Region’ of Users, Upcoming Feature To Help Eliminate Bots and Boost Trust on Platform: Reports.

Google Pixel Devices to Get 3 New Features, Claims Report

#GooglePixel devices will receive a November #FeatureDrop with three main new features: 1. Pixel Theme Packs 2. Pixel Studio animations (limited to Pixel 9 and newer) 3. Pixel VIP notifications pic.twitter.com/MhGPJeZgdZ — Pixel UI by Google (@pixeluibygoogle) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)