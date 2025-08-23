Google Pixel 10 series to soon offer WhatsApp voice and video calling through satellite connectivity. Google has launched its flagship Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google event on August 20, 2025. The Pixel 10 series includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google announced the satellite-based communication feature for Pixel devices in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 22, 2025. As per reports, all the smartphones from the Pixel 10 series will offer voice and video calls on WhatsApp over a satellite network from August 28. The feature will roll out on the same day the Pixel 10 series will become available for purchase. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Check Expected Price and Specifications of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Pixel 10 Devices Will Be First To Offer Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp Over Satellite Network

#Pixel10 has you covered on and off the grid 📍 Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28¹ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/6yDSDMskkK — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)