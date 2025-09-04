Google is rolling out Material 3 Expressive to more Pixel devices. The update is now coming to Pixel 6 and newer Pixel models, as well as the Pixel Tablet. Google shared that users can now enjoy new Live effects on their lock screen wallpaper, which include fun animations like shapes and weather effects. The update is expected to bring more customisation options and a modern look to the Pixel experience. It also introduces changes to the Quick Settings panel with a cleaner design. Users can also customise their devices with Google experience for a personal calling experience. Google said, " You can use Live effects to add fun animations to your lock screen’s wallpaper, such as adding shapes and weather effects." The updates have started rolling out and will continue to reach users over the next few weeks, depending on their device and mobile carrier. Perplexity Comet Browser Now Available for All Students Worldwide, Comes With Dedicated ‘Study Mode’ To Focus on Exam Preparations.

Material 3 Expressive Rolling Out to More Pixel Devices

Our September Pixel Drop includes new glanceable maps on the Pixel Watch, adaptive audio updates for Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Material 3 Expressive rolling out to more Pixel devices. See what’s new. https://t.co/b25R7W3n2b — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)