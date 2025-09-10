Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 is set to begin on September 23, and the e-commerce giant has already started teasing offers under “festive rush hours”, “early bird deals”, and “double discounts”. Customers can expect price drops across categories like smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and more. As per tipster (@Sudhanshu1414), "Google Pixel 9 will receive a massive INR 42,000 price cut in the Flipkart BBD sale." The Pixel 9 was launched at INR 79,999, which is expected to sell at INR 37,999, with an extra INR 2,000 off through bank offers, the net effective price of Google Pixel 9 during BBD sale 2025 is said to be INR 35,999. The smartphone is currently available for INR 64,999 on the official store and Flipkart. The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display, Google Tensor G4 chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 4,700mAh battery, a 50MP rear and 10.5MP front camera. Flipkart Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals: From OPPO K13 5G to REDMI Note 14 SE 5G and Pova 7 Pro 5G, Know What To Expect From BBD Sale 2025.

Pixel 9 May Get Big Price Cut in Flipkart BBD Sale 2025

Google Pixel 9 will receive a massive ₹42,000 price cut in the Flipkart BBD sale. Launch price: ₹79,999 BBD sale price: ₹37,999 Bank offer: ₹2,000 discount Net effective price: ₹35,999 pic.twitter.com/xvCtRI765X — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 10, 2025

