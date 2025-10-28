Elon Musk’s X is reportedly working on a new feature that will show the country users are based in on their profiles. The upcoming X feature will offer two choices to users: either to display their country or their region. This will help identify X accounts and their countries of origin, and assist in combating misinformation from users posing as citizens of another country or eliminating the bots and boost trust on the platform. The feature is expected to be rolled out soon. Gmail Password Leak Update: Google Denies Reports Claiming 183 Million Email Password Were Exposed in Leak, Says 'Gmail’s Defences Are Strong'.

