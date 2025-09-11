Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 (BBD sale 2025) is set to start on September 23, which will likely offer huge price cuts across categories like smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and more. Among the biggest highlights is the Google Pixel 9, which comes with a 6.3-inch display. It is powered by a Google Tensor G4 chipset and includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Pixel 9 features a 4,700mAh battery and includes 50MP rear and 10.5MP front camera sensors. The smartphone was launched at INR 79,999, and it is said to be available at a massive discounted price during the Flipkart BBD sale 2025. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale, it is said to be available at a deal price of INR 37,999. Interested customers using ICICI or Axis bank cards can get an extra INR 2,000 off, and with an additional INR 1,000 discount on exchange offers, the smartphone can be purchased for INR 34,999. Moto Rush Announced: Motorola To Offer Its Moto Edge 60, Moto Razr 60 and Other Models at Discounted Rates for Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025; Check Price Reveal Date.

Google Pixel 9 Big Billion Day Price

While everyone was busy with the iPhone 17, Flipkart dropped the craziest deal on Pixel 9. Just at ₹34,999. pic.twitter.com/HWjHZi69om — Abhishek Singh (@AbhishekMarkets) September 9, 2025

