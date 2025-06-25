Google has launched its advanced text-to-image models, Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra, in the Gemini API+ Google AI Studio. The new tools are rolled out free in the Google AI Studio and via paid Gemini API by the tech giant. Both the Imagen 4 image generation models are helpful in creating realistic results based on the text prompt. They come with features like digital watermarking, prompt rewriter and preview. Perplexity Users Can Now Schedule Daily Tasks and Set Reminders and More on WhatsApp; Know How To Use These Features.

Gemini API and Google AI Studio Gets Free Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra

Today we are rolling out Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra in the Gemini API + Google AI Studio! Available to try for free in AI Studio and in paid preview in the API. pic.twitter.com/W3frvAs7XF — Logan Kilpatrick (@OfficialLoganK) June 24, 2025

