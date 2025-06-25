Perplexity users now get new features to manage daily routines through Meta-owned WhatsApp. In the latest update, users can now schedule tasks, set reminders, and more through WhatsApp. Perplexity has focused on making everyday planning more accessible. It may be setting a reminder for a meeting or other daily routines. These tasks can now be done through a chat. To start using these new features, users need to message +1 (833) 436-3285 on WhatsApp. OpenAI ChatGPT Connectors Update: Pro Users Can Now Access Google Drive, Dropbox, SharePoint and More; Check Details.

Perplexity Introduces New Features on WhatsApp

You can now schedule daily tasks, set reminders and more with Perplexity on WhatsApp! Want a morning update on global news or a daily reminder to drink water? Just tell us what you need, how often, and when - all in plain English. Message +1 (833) 436-3285 to start. pic.twitter.com/Do7TcifoG0 — Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) June 24, 2025

