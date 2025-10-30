Grammarly has rebranded itself as 'Superhuman' and announced a combination of new features. The company stated that the new AI platform will integrate Grammarly, Superhuman Mail, Code AI Workplace, and the Go AI assistant. Grammarly acquired the Superhuman email client in July and, instead of retaining its original name, adopted the name of the acquired company, Superhuman, to become a unified AI platform. It now offers writing assistance, research, automation, scheduling, and organisation tools, all under one subscription. OpenAI USD 1 Trillion IPO: ChatGPT Maker Preparing To Announce One of the Biggest IPOs As Early as 2026, Could Value Company up to USD 1 Trillion.

Grammarly Now Called "Superhuman", Announces Company

Meet Superhuman: the new AI platform that combines powerful tools like Grammarly, @Superhuman Mail, @coda_hq, and Go, our new proactive AI assistant. Write, research, automate, schedule, and organize—all in one subscription. Learn more: https://t.co/W5aKxF4XPl pic.twitter.com/S1EAgeIxqX — Superhuman (@Grammarly) October 29, 2025

