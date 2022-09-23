National Punctuation Day is celebrated on September 24 to help reinforce the basics we learnt in school to highlight how important punctuation is. Some believe that it’s tricky to just know where to use a colon, a set of brackets, or even an ellipsis. Many others believe that to restore some peace in the world, punctuation needs to be used appropriately so that whatever we write is interpreted as it is. This day shares the wisdom of correct usage of punctuation with the world. As they say, "punctuation saves lives," and a humble comma, used in different places in a sentence, can absolutely alter the meaning of the statement. This day is celebrated widely in schools to help children learn more about punctuation with videos and interactive sessions. As you prepare for National Punctuation Day 2022, here are some funny memes about punctuation for you to enjoy. #instagramdown Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral on Twitter After Instagram Faces Outage for Many Users, Check Hilarious Reactions.

Funny Memes About Punctuation

Morning! Love these punctuation memes 🙈😂 have a great day! pic.twitter.com/raYa4tvYHC — Mark Anderson FCCT 💛✨👨🏽‍🏫🏆🌈 (@ICTEvangelist) May 30, 2019

We're Screaming Right Now!

LOL

It's True...

For All Oxford Comma Lovers

Happy #Friday and National #PunctuationDay! To celebrate, here's one of my favorite illustrations of the Oxford comma and its benefits. Clarity is key, #WritingCommunity. 😉✍️📚 pic.twitter.com/Lu5bfD1NCO — Ibis Editorial and Design (@IbisEditorial) September 24, 2021

It's Saving Lives!

Punctuation saves lives. Happy #PunctuationDay, Rams 🐏 pic.twitter.com/QZkETc6MaA — CSU CAM the Ram (@CSUCamtheRam) September 24, 2019

Watch Your Back

It was that second misplaced apostrophe that finally pushed Dan over the edge. #NationalPunctuationDay #PunctuationDay pic.twitter.com/vaY2wGXFNj — Debbie Ridpath Ohi (@inkyelbows) September 24, 2020

Things Could Get Ugly...

It's #PunctuationDay! Just a quick reminder about how commas can save lives... pic.twitter.com/DNKVSTpYg4 — Candace Harrington (@CandiHarrington) September 24, 2018

