Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra announced that the company secured USD 1 billion in financing from General Catalyst. Shishir said that since Grammarly integrated Coda, it evolved into an AI productivity platform and began serving millions of users daily. Grammarly CEO said that the USD 1 billion from General Catalyst would help the company accelerate its growth. Business Insider Layoffs: US-Based News Company Embraces AI for Operations, Announces Cutting 21% of Workforce in Every Department, Says Report.

Grammarly Secured USD 1 Billion in Financing to Focus on AI Growth: CEO Shishir Mehrotra

I'm excited to announce that @Grammarly has closed $1 billion in financing from General Catalyst! 🚀 Since integrating with @coda_hq earlier this year, we've evolved into an AI productivity platform serving millions daily. This investment will help us accelerate our growth. The… — Shishir (@shishirmehrotra) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)