A video of an ITBP officer went viral after he showcased his courage & fitness by going almost barebody in the chilling cold of Ladakh at 18,000 feet & performing 'Surya Namaskar', one of the toughest yogic practices, on the snow-filled mountain. The senior ITBP officer has definitely pulled off a superhuman move as he performed Surya Namaskar with sheer perfection & dedication at the sub-zero temperature and this is giving us all major fitness goals.

Watch VIdeo

#WATCH | An ITBP officer practicing 'Surya Namaskar' at 18,000 feet in Ladakh in snow conditions & sub-zero temperatures (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/URB8CIMHQk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

