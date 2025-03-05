Rockstar Games announced the introduction of the GTA 5 Enhanced (GTA V Enhanced) for PC users. The GTA 5 (GTA V) upgrade was previously available on gaming consoles, and now it comes on PCs with enhancements including ambient occlusion and global illumination. The GTA+ members will also receive new benefits with GTA Online: Oscar Guzman Flies Again, such as the new Invetero Coquette D5 for free at The Vinewood Car Club showroom and more. GTA 6 Release Date Leaked? Rockstar Games’s Highly Anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Launch on October 28, 2025, Claims Report.

GTA+ Is Now Available on PC With GTAV Enhanced, Said Rockstar Games

Upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC Is Now Available

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)