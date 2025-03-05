Rockstar Games announced the introduction of the GTA 5 Enhanced (GTA V Enhanced) for PC users. The GTA 5 (GTA V) upgrade was previously available on gaming consoles, and now it comes on PCs with enhancements including ambient occlusion and global illumination. The GTA+ members will also receive new benefits with GTA Online: Oscar Guzman Flies Again, such as the new Invetero Coquette D5 for free at The Vinewood Car Club showroom and more. GTA 6 Release Date Leaked? Rockstar Games’s Highly Anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Launch on October 28, 2025, Claims Report.

GTA+ Is Now Available on PC With GTAV Enhanced, Said Rockstar Games

GTA+ is now available on PC with GTAV Enhanced. GTA+ Members can take advantage of new benefits for the launch of GTA Online: Oscar Guzman Flies Again, including the new Invetero Coquette D5 that's free to claim at The Vinewood Car Club showroom and more: https://t.co/7wLSJaqIoR pic.twitter.com/ucWi21ASB8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 4, 2025

Upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC Is Now Available

The upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC is now available, introducing features previously only available on the latest generation of consoles, and modern PC enhancements including ambient occlusion and global illumination. Learn more: https://t.co/iXGJ8odSr9 pic.twitter.com/arR199Ms4X — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 4, 2025

