GTA 6 was expected to launch in September this year; however, according to a report by Kotaku, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on October 28, 2025. The upcoming open-world game has garnered much attention amid its anticipated launch in Fall 2025. Despite the leak, some people awaiting the GTA VI game release have labelled it as a prediction and not trusted insider information. The PC version is expected in early 2026. Another vigilant netizen pointed out that Kotaku changed the GTA 6 release date to December 30, 2025. The user on X said, "What is going on? Lol". GTA 6 PC Version Release: Grand Theft Auto 6 Likely To Launch in Early 2026 for Computers, Will Arrive Only on Xbox and PS5 This Year, Say Reports.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Coming on October 28, 2025?

Kotaku’s claim of GTA 6 releasing on October 28th is just a prediction and not insider information, although a lot of people are passing it off as such. While that time frame for release is likely, it’s important to remember that it’s not a confirmed or leaked date. pic.twitter.com/62aZXf3zzZ — Detective (@that1detectiv3) February 16, 2025

GTA 6 Release Date Changed by Kotaku Again to December 30, 2025

Kotaku now showing a December 30th release date. What is going on? Lol pic.twitter.com/upavTU32Wr — GTA 6+ (@GTA6Plus) February 16, 2025

