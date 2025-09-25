GTA VI (GTA 6) is set to launch around May 26, 2026, and ahead of that, some rumours have hinted that Rockstar Games is reportedly preparing to reveal its Project Rockstar Online Modding Engine, aka ROME. It is said that Project ROME would help make GTA 6 the next big metaverse and transform the game into a platform. Reports say that it would allow Grand Theft Auto 6 players to create their own custom experiences. Recently, the GTA 6 price for the Standard Edition was leaked, suggesting it would cost around INR 5,999. The Deluxe Edition could reportedly cost INR 7,299, and the Collector's Edition around INR 10,000. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, September 25, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Rockstar Games to Reveal Project ROME Soon for GTA 6

Rockstar Games is reportedly preparing to reveal Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) soon. It aims to make GTA 6 the next big metaverse and transform it into a platform not just a game, allowing players to create their own custom experiences. pic.twitter.com/h94N22IekC — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 24, 2025

Rockstar Online Modding Engine Coming Soon

Word on the street is Rockstar Games are potentially putting out their own modding engine "ROME" - Rockstar Online Modding Engine. This was discovered by @TezFunz2 + Gogsi123. This could very well replace FiveM - and be the premier RP platform going forward, along with the… pic.twitter.com/gNEDNRcyFd — The GTA Base (@TheGTABase) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

