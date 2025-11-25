The POCO F8 series, including the POCO F8 Ultra and POCO F8 Pro, will be launched globally on November 26, 2025 (tomorrow). POCO has confirmed that these devices will come with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box. Recently, reports suggested that Xiaomi HyperOS 3 will be released for Xiaomi 14 Ultra users this month. The POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors, respectively, and will feature 120Hz refresh-rate displays, 20MP selfie cameras, and large batteries supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. The Ultra variant is expected to come with 50MP triple rear cameras, whereas the Pro variant could have dual 50MP cameras with an 8MP ultrawide as the third option. Sam Altman Compares Upcoming OpenAI AI Device to iPhone, Describing It As ‘More Peaceful and Calm’; Jony Ivy Says Launching Under 2 Years.

Xiiaomi HyperOS 3 Coming Out-of-the-Box With POCO F8 Series

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 comes built-in on the POCO F8 Series, unlocking next-level speed, fluidity, and control right out of the box. UltraPower Ascended. pic.twitter.com/RJLT9vK5IC — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 25, 2025

