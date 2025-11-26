POCO F8 Ultra has been launched globally with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes in Denim Blue with a premium aluminium deco design. The phone features IP68 water and dust resistance, a large 6.9-inch POCO HyperRGB display, and a powerful 50MP triple-camera system with the latest Light Fusion 950 image sensor. The smartphone also boasts a 5x periscope telephoto lens. It also offers sound tuning by Bose, a 2.1-channel audio system, and a large 6,500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging. The device can achieve up to 3,944,934 AnTuTu score and includes the VisionBoost D8 chipset, POCO HyperRGB display, and WildBoost optimisation. Additional capabilities include Xiaomi Surge T1S and T1+ tuners, as well as eSIM support via Xiaomi Offline Communication. POCO F8 Ultra has been launched globally at a starting price of USD 729 (around USD 65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration and USD 799 (around INR 71,300) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. For early birds, the company has announced introductory prices of USD 679 (around INR 61,600) and USD 729 (around USD 65,000) respectively. iQOO 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor and Game Live Streaming Assistant; Check Price and Specifications.

POCO F8 Ultra Launched Globally

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POCO Global). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)