Xiaomi India has begun rolling out its new HyperOS 3 update for Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 smartphones to enhance the user experience. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 29, Xiaomi India said, “#XiaomiHyperOS3 is officially rolling out on the #Xiaomi15Ultra, unlocking a faster, sharper, more seamless experience.” The company also noted, “We are thrilled to announce that the #XiaomiHyperOS3 update is officially rolling out to #Xiaomi15 users!” The Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update will allow users to switch between content easily, use floating windows with swipe, and enjoy an AI Cinematic Lock Screen. It also offers personalised editing for wallpapers and lock screens. The update also brings AI Dynamic Wallpapers that will turn photos into cinematic visuals, along with a redesigned Home screen with new icons and widgets. Users can identify images and generate captions instantly. The update further improves sound with an enhanced voice option that will reduce background noise during playback. WhatsApp, Arattai, Telegram, JioChat and Other Apps May Soon Stop Working Without Active SIM Card; Indian Government Issues Major Directive for Messaging Apps.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Rolling Out to Xiaomi 15 Ultra Smartphones

Ultra meets its upgrade.#XiaomiHyperOS3 is officially rolling out on the #Xiaomi15Ultra, unlocking a faster, sharper, more seamless experience. Get ready to level up. pic.twitter.com/Zu9y3GkEYt — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 29, 2025

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Rolling Out to Xiaomi 15 Smartphones

We are thrilled to announce that the #XiaomiHyperOS3 update is officially rolling out to #Xiaomi15 users! Prepare for a seamless, smarter, and incredibly fluid experience. pic.twitter.com/w6KYHxNdwQ — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Xiaomi India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)