POCO F8 Pro finally arrives globally alongside POCO F8 Ultra with the same design as the Redmi K90 smartphone. The Pro variant comes with last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, capable of achieving up to 3,284,129 AnTuTu score. It has a slightly smaller 6,210mAh battery compared to Ultra variant but supports the same supports 100W HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse charging. POCO F8 Ultra features a 6.59-inch perfectly proportioned POCO HyperRGB display with ultra-low 1-nit brightness for comfortable viewing. The phone sports a one-piece milled glass design and carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Photography is enhanced by a 50MP telephoto lens, introduced for the first time on a POCO F Pro model. Audio performance is boosted by sound tuning from Bose and super-linear symmetrical speakers. Additional highlights include WildBoost Optimisation, Xiaomi HyperOS, the Xiaomi Surge T1+ tuner, and eSIM support via Xiaomi Offline Communication. POCO F8 Pro price globally starts at USD 579 (around INR 51,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and USD 629 (around INR 56,200) for the 12GB + 512GB model. For early-bird buyers, the company is offering special introductory prices of USD 529 (around INR 47,200) and (around INR 51,600) respectively.

POCO F8 Ultra Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor and 6.9-Inch HyperRGB Display; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

