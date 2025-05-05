DoT India shared a post on May 5 on X (formerly Twitter) that read, “India’s Largest Quantum Computer. Coming Soon.” The post has generated excitement, as major tech companies like IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have big plans ahead. IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have unveiled plans to set up India’s largest quantum computer at the country’s first Quantum Valley Tech Park. IBM and the Andhra Pradesh Government are in talks to establish a tech park featuring an IBM Quantum System Two with a 156-qubit Heron processor, set to become India’s largest quantum computer. TCS is partnering with IBM to develop algorithms and applications to support Indian industry and academia in solving key challenges. X Money New Updates: Upcoming X Payment Platform To Offer Users Cashbacks on Payment They Make, Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Persona for ID Checks.

India’s Largest Quantum Computer Coming Soon

India’s Largest Quantum Computer. Coming Soon… Guess WHERE⁉️ pic.twitter.com/9AWzFE9Hxs — DoT India (@DoT_India) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)