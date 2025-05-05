X Money, a payment innovation of Elon Musk's X platform, will be released soon for all users. Ahead of the official launch, the details about the early preview posted on X showed that the upcoming X Money could allow the users to get cash back. This could let them to spend more on the items. Furthermore, the details suggested that X would partner with ID verification startup Persona to check the identities of the users. XChat To Allow Users To Access Old DMs of X Platform and Use Them, WhatsApp Rival Likely To Launch Soon,

X Money to Allow Cashback, Partner With Persona for ID Checks

PREVIEW: More updates on X Money: - Cash back as you spend more - X will be partnering with ID verification startup Persona for identity checks https://t.co/djbelWeswB — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)