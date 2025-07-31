Infinix teased the launch of its new GT series smartphone, Infinix GT 30 5G Plus, via social media, confirming its imminent launch. The Infinix GT 30 5G Plus teaser image showed the device would have a sync lighting design on the rear. In the teaser, Infinix Mobile confirmed that the GT 30 5G+ would launch with a gamer-centric design and offer triggers to help play games. Infinix GT 30 5G Plus specifications and features have yet to be announced. Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India Featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery; Check Price of Each Variant, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Teaser Posted on X

Design that strikes hard. Features that strike harder. Get ready to meet the all new Infinix GT 30 5G. Coming Soon.#GT30 #TheGameStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/L1GBvv0RMl — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 31, 2025

