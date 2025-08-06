Infinix India shared a post on X (formerly Twitter ) on August 6, 2025, and teased the Infinix GT 30 5G+ price in India. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ (Infinix GT 30 5G Plus) will launch in India on August 8, 2025. The post read, "The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is coming to take over! Launching on 8th August at just ₹1X,XXX!" The smartphone is expected to launch under INR 20,000 in India. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will include GT gaming triggers and customisable LED lights. It will also feature a 64MP Sony camera. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and may feature an AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. Moto G86 Power 5G Sale Goes Live, Smartphone Now Available on Flipkart and Official Motorola India Website; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India Teased

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is coming to take over! Launching on 8th August at just ₹1X,XXX! 🤯 Check it out: https://t.co/digRCk7VEW#GT305G #TheGameStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/xgtil6j2s6 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)