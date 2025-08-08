Infinix GT 30 5G+ (Infinix GT 30 5G Plus) will launch today in India. Infinix teased the smartphone price earlier and said, "The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is coming to take over! Launching on 8th August at just ₹1X,XXX!" As per reports, the GT 30 5G+ could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and may be priced under INR 20,000 in India. The smartphone is expected to come with an AMOLED display, which is likely to support a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The device may come with Blade White, Cyber Blue, and Pulse Green colour options and it is likely to feature a 64MP primary camera. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date Leaked, Likely to First Debut in South Korea; Check Expected Price in India and Specifications.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Will Launch Today in India

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is coming to take over! Launching on 8th August at just ₹1X,XXX! 🤯 Check it out: https://t.co/digRCk7VEW#GT305G #TheGameStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/xgtil6j2s6 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 6, 2025

