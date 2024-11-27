Pat Gelsinger announced that the Intel and US Commerce Department finalised a deal for a USD 7.86 billion funding award under the CHIPS and Science Act. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that it was the most significant award to date offered to the company. The funding would allow the tech giant to invest USD 100 billion in the US across states like Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon. Starlink Gets FCC Approval for US Commercial License To Provide Supplemental Coverage From Space.

Intel Finalises USD 7.86 Billion Deal With US Commerce Department

Exciting news: @Intel and the @CommerceGov have finalized a $7.86B funding award under the CHIPS and Science Act—the largest award to date. The funding supports Intel’s $100B U.S. investments across Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon. This bipartisan initiative to restore… — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) November 26, 2024

