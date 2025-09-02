Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Japan's Rapidus Corporation, working on a 2nm semiconductor, was keen to partner with India. Today, at the Semicon India 2025 event, many new groundbreaking announcements, such as Vikram 3201, focused on topics like AI, R&D, advanced packaging products and other investment opportunities. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "From 7.8% GDP growth to a growing semiconductor ecosystem with 1st ‘Made in India’ chips — Bharat stands as a lighthouse of stability." Semicon India 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says World Now Trusts India To Build Future of Semiconductors, Underlines Country’s Role in Global Chip Market.

Rapidus Corporation Interested To Partner With India

Rapidus Corporation is working on 2nm semiconductor technology and is keen on partnering with India. 📍SEMICON India 2025, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/KLpZuTOOEk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 2, 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says ‘Bharat Stands as a Lighthouse of Stability’

From 7.8% GDP growth to a growing semiconductor ecosystem with 1st ‘Made in India’ chips — Bharat stands as a lighthouse of stability. pic.twitter.com/bIUz5cCZUH — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 2, 2025

