US President Donald Trump calls on Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign. As per a report of Reuters, Donald Trump has demanded the immediate resignation of Intel's newly appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan. Trump claimed Tan is "highly conflicted" after his alleged connections with Chinese companies, raising concerns about the future direction of the American chip giant. Donald Trump in a post on August 7, 2025, said, "The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!"

The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem! (TS: 07 Aug 07:39 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​‌‍… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 7, 2025

