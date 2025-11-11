Intel’s artificial intelligence (AI) chief, Sachin Katti, has left the chipmaker to join Sam Altman-run OpenAI. Katti will focus on building and designing OpenAI’s compute infrastructure to power its artificial general intelligence (AGI) research. Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder at OpenAI, said, “Incredibly excited to work with him on designing and building our compute infrastructure, which will power our AGI research and scale its applications to benefit everyone.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Katti expressed his gratitude towards Intel, and said it was a “Privilege of a lifetime to have worked closely with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.” He added, “Excited for the opportunity to work with Greg Brockman, Sam Altman, and the OpenAI team on building out the compute infrastructure for AGI.” Elon Musk Says All His Companies Are Trending Towards Convergence, Hints at Growing Relationships Between Tesla, xAI and Other Ventures.

Greg Brockman Welcomes Sachin Katti to OpenAI

Welcome @sk7037 to OpenAI! Incredibly excited to work with him on designing and building our compute infrastructure, which will power our AGI research and scale its applications to benefit everyone. pic.twitter.com/GkZ5yHctBO — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 10, 2025

Sachin Katti Says Excited for the Opportunity To Work With OpenAI

Excited for the opportunity to work with @gdb, @sama and the @OpenAI team on building out the compute infrastructure for AGI! Very grateful for the tremendous opportunity and experience at Intel over the last 4 years leading networking, edge computing and AI. Privilege of a… https://t.co/TkyPrNYRkt — Sachin Katti (@sk7037) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Greg Brockman, Sachin Katti). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)