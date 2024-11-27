The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted SpaceX’s Starlink US commercial licence to deliver supplemental coverage from space. Starlink is a satellite-based internet service. It provides high-speed broadband internet services to users. The initiative will enable Starlink's service to broadcast signals directly to your mobile phones. In this way, Starlink may enhance mobile communication even in the most isolated regions. Elon Musk Takes On WSJ Over Post of His Tesla Making Environment Dirtier, Says ‘Legacy Media Is a Sewage Pipe of Lies’.

FCC Approves Starlink a US Commercial License To Provide Supplemental Coverage From Space

The FCC has granted Starlink a US commercial license to provide supplemental coverage from space 🛰️📱https://t.co/Sy9klmlUJF — Starlink (@Starlink) November 26, 2024

