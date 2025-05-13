iQOO Neo 10 launch in India is scheduled on May 26, 2025. The company has been teasing the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone has already confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and Supercomputing Q1 Chip. It will likely come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone may feature a 50MP primary camera. iQOO Neo 10 is also confirmed to come with a 7,000mAh battery, which may support 120W fast charging capability. iQOO Neo 10 price in India will likely be around INR 35,000. OnePlus 13s Launch Timeline Tipped for India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 To Launch With 7,000mAh Battery

Game Hard. Last Longer. 🕹️🔋 Meet the #iQOONeo10, equipped with a colossal 7000mAh battery — Biggest Battery ever in iQOO NEO Series* Engineered for the relentless. Built to fuel greatness, no matter the challenge. Launching May 26th on @amazonIN and https://t.co/2bWCngD6v7… pic.twitter.com/jW2tRBfOmj — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 13, 2025

