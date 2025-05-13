New Delhi, May 13: OnePlus 13s is expected to soon launch in India. The upcoming smartphone from the OnePlus 13 series is anticipated to come with advanced specifications and features. OnePlus 13s is said to be a rebranded version of OnePlus 13T. While the company has not yet officially announced the launch date or revealed any of the specifications for the OnePlus 13, leaks have provided some important details about what to expect. OnePlus 13s launch in India is expected by the end of this month. As per reports, OnePlus 13s price in India will likely be around INR 46,000.

The company has dropped a teaser of the smartphone a few days ago on social media platform. The teaser video revealed dual rear camera setup at the rear, and is likely to come with a slim design. The OnePlus 13s will come with multiple colour options, which may include Grey, pink and black. The smartphone will come with curved edges, minimum bezels and a punch hole display for the front camera. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Flip Phone Launched With Moto AI Support.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13s is expected to come with a 6.32-inch OLED display. It may offer a 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The OnePlus 13s is also likely to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and may offer internal storage options going up to 512GB. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the Latest Smartphone From Galaxy S Series.

The upcoming OnePlus 13s is expected to introduce a new hardware feature, the "Plus Key", which may replace the brand’s Alert Slider. This change marks a significant shift in OnePlus' design approach. The Plus Key is likely to offer users to enable customisable shortcuts. The OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities. The device is said to offer a 16MP front camera. The smartphone will likely be equipped with a 6,260mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

