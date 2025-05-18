iQOO Neo 10 5G is all set to launch in India on May 26, 2025, with a 7,000mAh battery that will support a 120W fast-charging speed. iQOO confirmed some of the specifications of the Neo 10 5G ahead of its launch, such as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, UFS 4.1 storage, LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and Q1 Supercomputing chip. The company confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10 5G will feature a 50MP Sony OIS portrait camera and a 32MP selfie camera for taking high-quality images, a 144Hz AMOLED display with 5,500 nits brightness and 1.5K resolution. iQOO Neo 10 5G will be launched under the INR 35,000 price range in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colours. Lava Shark 5G Launch in India Soon Likely With 13MP AI Camera Under INR 10,000 Segment; Check Expected Key Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Coming With 50MP OIS Camera, 32MP Selfie Shooter on May 26

Experience colors and details like never before! 🎨📷 Capture the wanderlust moments on the move with the 50MP Sony OIS Portrait Camera on #iQOONeo10 that delivers stunning clarity, vivid colors, and shake-free portraits every time. Mark your calendar — May 26 launch 🚀… pic.twitter.com/5plTgeVYma — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 18, 2025

