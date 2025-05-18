Lava Mobiles has announced that Lava Shark 5G, a new smartphone with a sleek design, will soon launch in India. The upcoming Lava Shark 5G will feature "Diamond Sparkle Design" and have a dual-camera setup on the rear with flash. The reports said that the Lava Shark 5G may be launched under the INR 10,000 segment and likely have a 13MP AI camera on the rear, LPDDR4X RAM, an IP54 rating, and likely be powered by the Unisoc T765 processor. The device may run on the Android 15 operating system. Alcatel V3 Series To Launch on May 27, 2025, Will Include Alcatel V3 Ultra, Alcatel V3 Pro and Alcatel V3 Classic Smartphones; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Shark 5G Coming Soon in India, Likely Under INR 10,000 Segment

