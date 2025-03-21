iQOO Z10 will launch in India on April 11. iQOO teases the smartphone with a massive 7,300mAh battery. The company said, “ iQOO Z10 is the first smartphone in India offering 7300 mAh battery.” iQOO Z10 5G is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and will likely be available in either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, with storage options of 128GB or 256GB. Google Pixel 9a Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by Google.

iQOO Z10 Will Launch in India on April 11

Power like never before! ⚡ The #iQOOZ10 is bringing India’s Biggest Battery Ever*, redefining endurance and performance. Mark your calendars—#iQOOZ10 is unveiling on 11th April! 🔋 *iQOO Z10 is the first smartphone in India offering 7300 mAh Battery Backup as of 9th April… pic.twitter.com/d9dzjLKRKN — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 21, 2025

