Mumbai, March 19: Google has launched its new budget-friendly Pixel 9a smartphone in India today. The Pixel 9a joins the company's Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, launched in 2024. The tech giant said its new Pixel 9a smartphone would bring hard-to-beat value, helpfulness, and AI smarts. Google has updated the look of its new smartphone compared to the last-gen Pixel 8a smartphone.

Google's new Pixel 9a has a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the rear with a flash. The strip introduced in the predecessor is missing from this new device. The Google Pixel 9a has a fresh, sleek, and flat design and a slightly larger display. The smartphone comes in Obsidian and Porcelain and two new colours—Peony and Iris. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a Price in India

Google launched its new Pixel 9a smartphone at USD 499 (around INR 43,000), much lower than the iPhone 16a, which is priced at USD 599 (USD 51,000). In India, the Google Pixel 9a price starts at INR 49,999. It is available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variant. According to a report by The Hindu, the smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma starting in April.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features

The new Pixel 9a comes with a 6.3-inch Actua display, larger than the 6.1-inch Pixel 8a, and it is also 35% brighter with 2,700 nits. It supports up to 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. The smartphone has a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera with flash on the rear. On the front, the smartphone offers a 13MP camera for taking selfies and doing video conferences. The front camera setup on the Google Pixel 9a supports recording up to 4K videos at 60 fps, and the selfie camera records 4K at 30 fps. Additionally, it has features like Macro focus and Astrophotography.

The Pixel 9a from Google also offers AI photography features like Add Me, Magic Editor with Auto Frame, Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Eraser, Night Sight and Panorama. The smartphone gets a 5,100mAh battery that supports 23W fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging. It has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, Android 15 out of the box with seven years of OS and security updates along with Pixel Drops.

Moreover, the device comes with NFC, 5G connectivity, dual speakers, dual microphones, Bluetooth 5.3 version, Theft protection, Find My Device, Car Crash Detection, free VPN, USB Type-C (USB 3.2 compliant) and Wi-Fi 6E. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face unlock available on the device. Google offers a Google One subscription and a YouTube Premium subscription for three months with the device. Additionally, the tech giant gives a Fitbit Premium subscription for free on Google Pixel 9a. Moreover, the device comes with Gemini Nano support.

