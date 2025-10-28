Lava Mobiles has officially teased its upcoming smartphone on social media. Based on the hints shared by the Indian smartphone company, the device is most likely the Lava Agni 4. The company posted “Arriving Soon” along with four fire emojis, hinting at the fourth iteration of the Agni series. The Lava Agni 4 has long been rumoured to launch in India with a major design change. According to a report by Gadgets360, the Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz display with Full HD+ resolution, UFS 4.0 storage, and a battery capacity of over 7,000mAh. The report also suggested it could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and include two 50MP rear cameras. The Lava Agni 4 price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000, which would be higher than last year’s Lava Agni 3. OPPO Find X9 Pro, OPPO Find X9 Global Launch Today; Check Time, Expected Specifications, Features and Prices.

Lava Agni 4 Teased, Likely Launching in November 2025

