Lava Agni 4 was launched in India a few days ago. The smartphone comes with the VAYU AI assistant, which aims to make daily tasks easier for its users. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The smartphone also offers a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP front camera. Lava Agni 4 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Lava Agni 4 price in India starts at INR 24,999. However, customers can get it for INR 22,999 under special launch offers. The Lava Agni 4 sale in India will begin on November 25, 2025 and will be available on Amazon. Nano Banana Pro: Google Introduces New Image Generation and Editing Model With Advanced Capabilities To Create Studio-Quality, Production-Ready Visuals.

Lava Agni 4 Sale Date in India

Introducing AGNI 4: Fire For More Sale Starts 25th Nov | 12PM Special Launch Price: ₹22,999* Only on Amazon: https://t.co/xkTJMaYh6U ✅ Stunning design with aluminium alloy frame. ✅ MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Processor ✅ Vayu AI with Expert AI Agents *Incl. of bank offer pic.twitter.com/DvP2XPTt0H — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Lava Mobiles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)