Lava Mobiles has finally launched its highly anticipated Lava Agni 4 smartphone with the VAYU AI system that is able to perform various tasks using artificial intelligence such as summarising and erasing objects in the background. The latest smartphone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The new Lava Agni 4 comes with an aluminium frame and horizontally aligned cameras on the rear. It has expert AI agents including AI Math Teacher, AI English Teacher, AI Male Friend, AI Female Friend, AI Text to Image, AI Elimination, AI Cutout, and AI Circle to Search. Lava Agni 4 has a VC liquid cooling system, 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 50MP front-facing camera. It has a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2,400 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a customisable Action Button as well. Lava Agni 4 has an IP64 rating, 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, and no bloatware in the operating system. Lava Agni 4 price in India is INR 24,999, but with a flat INR 2,000 discount, it will be available at INR 22,999 in India. Its official sale will begin on November 25, 2025. Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Launch in India on Today With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

