Lava Mobiles is set to launch its most anticipated smartphone, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display capable of 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G will likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G might arrive with a triple-camera setup which may include a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. In the front, the Blaze Curve 5G might have a 16MP camera. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is anticipated to feature a 5,000mAh battery. It is also expected that Blaze Curve 5G might be priced between Rs 16,000 and Rs 19,000. The launch event of Lava Blaze Curve 5G will be live-streamed on Lava Mobiles official YouTube channel. The live launch of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G will begin shortly. Chakshu: Govt Rolls Out New Portal on sancharsaathi.gov.in To Fight Spam Calls and Messages and WhatsApp Fraud.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launch Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)