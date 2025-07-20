Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launch date in India is scheduled on July 25. Ahead of the launch of Lava Blaze Dragon 5G, the company has confirmed its processor. The Blaze Dragon 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The company has teased the smartphone and said, "Forged in fire. Built to beast." It is also expected to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The smartphone will include a dual camera setup on the rear, possibly to feature a 50MP main sensor. It could offer an 8MP front camera. Reports suggest the smartphone might launch in India with a starting price of around INR 10,000. Vivo V60 Launch in India Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

