New Delhi, June 20: Vivo is expected to launch its next smartphone from the V-series soon in India. The Vivo V60 launch in India may take place in August 2025. The upcoming Vivo V60 is expected to deliver multiple improvements over its predecessor, the Vivo V50, which launched in India in February this year.

Vivo recently launched the Vivo X200 FE in India. It now seems to be preparing for the debut of another smartphone with a focus on photography, possibly the upcoming Vivo V60. As per reports, the Vivo V60 is expected to be available in three colour options, which are said to be Moonlit Blue, Mist Grey, and Auspicious Gold. iOS 26 Release Date: Apple May Soon Launch Public Beta; Check Expected Compatible iPhones, Features and Other Details.

Vivo V60 May Launch in India on August 19

Exclusive ✨ Vivo V60 is launching in India on August 19, 2025! 🇮🇳📱 The same source also reveals that OriginOS based on Android 16 will debut in India alongside the launch. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 15, 2025

Vivo V60 price in India might be around INR 35,000. As per a tipster, Abhishek Yadav, Vivo V60 could launch in India on August 19, 2025. The tipster also said, "The same source also reveals that OriginOS based on Android 16 will debut in India alongside the launch." Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and we will have to wait for Vivo to make an official announcement regarding the launch of its upcoming Vivo V60 smartphone in India.

Vivo V60 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo V60 is expected to feature a quad-curved design and may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which can be a notable upgrade over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor featured in the Vivo V50. iQOO Z10R Price and Processor Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Features.

The device is also said to include a 6,500mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to support 19W fast charging technology. The Vivo V60 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone will likely include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone may also come with an Aura light feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).